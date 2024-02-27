Head teachers of 28 worst-performing schools in Bushenyi face demotion

Leaders in Bushenyi District have threatened to demote head teachers of 28 Primary Schools that had registered a total of 383 ungraded candidates in the recently released Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results.

The affected Primary Schools are; Keinamo, Bwooma, Nyandoozo, Kitakuka, Kabushaho in Bumbaire Sub County, Nyamwerande, Kikwamba, Ruhumoro, Katikamwe, Buyanja, Karyango, Kitwe, Kakoni, Rwanshesya, Kibizi, Kigondo, Kemitaha, Kiyagara, Rwenyena, Kyamacumu and Nyamitooma.

“At least 383 pupils were not graded in Bushenyi District in the recently released PLE results. That is a very big concern. We want to know the reasons, and as leaders, we must pronounce ourselves on this matter. We have given them a directive that if they cannot perform for two consecutive years, we shall refer them to the District Service Commission (DSC) for demotion,” Mr Jafari Bassajjabalaba, the Bushenyi District chairman said.

The warning was made during the meeting with the 28 head teachers and school management committees at the district headquarters on Monday.

He said the DSC should promote teachers based on their performance for the last three years to encourage hard work and motivation.

“It is unbelievable that poorly performing head teachers are promoted at the expense of others. The DSC should look at this issue and address it with urgency. We attained a sixth position countrywide in PLE and I believe if these schools perform as expected we will be in a better position,” he said.

Mr Williams Ahabwe, the Bushenyi District Education Officer (DEO) said most of the head teachers have failed to do their supervisory role.

“We have learnt that there is infighting between school management committees and head teachers in these poorly performing schools. We all know that foundation bodies are the real problems why even some of these schools are collapsing,” he said.

Mr Edward Mpabwa the secretary for education and social services in Bushenyi District asked the school management committees to have time for their schools to engage parents to support the education of their children and lobby for their development.

Bushenyi district registered 4902 pupils for 2023 Primary Leaving Examinations, 934 scored Division One, 2862 Division Two, 595 Division Three, 383 were ungraded and 68 candidates never sat.