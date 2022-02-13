Health activists raise concern over ‘high taxes’ on imported condoms

Health activists under Uganda Care have raised concern over heavy taxes levied on consignments of condoms imported into the country.

Dr Cecilia Nattembo , the regional medical director for Uganda Cares in South Western region said they pay hefty charges in terms of verification fees for condoms they import before they are allowed into the country.

“The donors give out these condoms to Ugandans for free but it is surprising that when these condoms get into the country, the government has to charge taxes on them, and this sometimes affects the volumes of the condoms we have to import since we will have to spend money on paying verification fees. It’s okay to conduct verification of commodities,but the government should take up this task and verify these condoms for free,” she said.

She said the organisation pays over $2,000 (about Shs7 million) for every 2 million imported condoms.

Ms Nattembo was speaking at a function to mark International Condom Day at Namirembe landing site, Kyanamukkaka Sub County in Masaka District on Friday.

Shs also raised concern over the complacence of citizens which she said has led to a rise in HIV /Aids prevalence rate in Masaka Sub-region.

“What we see implies that people are no longer fearing contracting HIV/Aids. We implore you to embrace the uptake of available prevention measures especially condom use as you enter into the Valentine’s weekend,” she said.

The 2020 HIV/Aids report shows that the HIV prevalence rate in Masaka Region currently stands at 8.1 percent up from 4.1 percent.