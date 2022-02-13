Health activists raise concern over ‘high taxes’ on imported condoms

Dr Cecilia Nattembo, the Masaka Regional medical director Uganda Cares addresses a gathering on International Condom Day on February 11, 2022. PHOTO/MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

The 2020 HIV/Aids report shows that the HIV prevalence rate in Masaka Region currently stands at 8.1 percent up from 4.1 percent

Health activists under Uganda Care have raised concern over heavy taxes levied on consignments of condoms imported into the country.
Dr Cecilia Nattembo , the regional medical director for Uganda Cares in  South Western region said they pay hefty charges in terms of verification fees for condoms they import before they are allowed into the country.

