HIV prevalence drops, says govt

The Ministry of Health has reported a general decline in the prevalence of HIV among the population as the fight against the scourge intensifies. 

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Dr Ruth Aceng said the HIV burden is shifting to older individuals aged 50-54 and 60-64. According to the report, in older people aged 50 to 54, the prevalence was two times higher than the national average at 13.6 percent.
  • The 2020 Uganda Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (UPHIA) report, indicates that the prevalence of HIV among adults aged 15 to 49 years declined from 6 percent in 2016 to 5.5 percent as of 2020

Released yesterday in Kampala by the Ministry, the 2020 Uganda Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (UPHIA) report, indicates that the prevalence of HIV among adults aged 15 to 49 years declined from 6 percent in 2016 to 5.5 percent as of 2020.

