The patients’ beds inside the tent at Butiaba Health Centre III in Buliisa District. PHOTO/ANDREW MUGATI

Health centre still operates in tents after 2020 floods

By  Andrew Mugati  &  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • The district leaders are yet to secure land where the new health centre will be built. 
  • Shs800m efforts: Last year, OPM secured Shs800m to build a new health facility.

Butiaba Health Centre III in Buliisa District is still operating in makeshift structures as authorities are yet to secure land for the relocation of the facility that was displaced by floods nearly two years ago.

