Health ministry urges public to be responsible

The Ministry of Health has urged Ugandans to take personal responsibility and continue observing the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) so as to check the escalating pandemic-related deaths.

Addressing journalists in Kampala yesterday, Health ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, said bar-goers should also observe SOPs and desist from over drinking to prevent accidents and alcohol-related health complications.

The night economy reopened yesterday after nearly two years of lockdown aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19.

“Now that we have fully opened the economy, people are planning to sleep in bars. We shall get cases of accidents and alcoholic comas in our emergency wards. We are always suffering on the side of medicine. Even those who sleep in bars are brought to us. Whatever happens, we are the ones who get the repercussion,” Dr Atwine said.

She added: “We just ask people to enjoy responsibly. I know that they have been locked up in theory, though, because they have been enjoying themselves behind the scenes, but whatever it is, let them be responsible.”

Dr Atwine revealed that every day 17 people in Uganda succumb to Covid-19.

“We are still losing people in our hospitals due to Covid. Some people have got Covid and have recovered. You may be lucky that they didn’t get severe but some people are getting very severe and we are losing up to 17 people per day,” she said, adding: “Majority of [the deaths] are those with vulnerable health conditions and are not vaccinated. We continue to drum the sounds of vaccination and also make sure that we observe the sops.”

Records at the Ministry of Health indicate that so far Uganda has lost 3,483 people since the outbreak of the pandemic. The country has cumulatively registered 160,572 infections with recoveries standing at 99,095. The active cases meantime stand at 284 patients.

“The new normal is ensuring that you get vaccinated and continue wearing your masks, sanitising and social distancing. Those processes need to be part of us until Covid is completely gone, but we don’t anticipate that now,” Dr Atwine said.

She added that so far more than 12m doses of Covid vaccines have been administered. About 9m people have received their first dose while more than three million have received both first and second doses.





As night life reopens, here is your guide to live events

The entertainment industry is finally reopening after nearly two years of closure.

We bring you selected events that will guide you to your next entertainment stop.

Reggae Fest 2022 returns to Lunkulu Island

Uganda’s biggest entertainment venue and home to Bayimba Festival of Music arts will be hosting the Reggae Festival, the first post lockdown arts festival, on February 5 and 6.

There will be performances by Azawi in addition to camping experience, forest treks, and bird watching.

Faisal Kiweewa, the proprietor of the Reggae festival, said the event will give Ugandans an opportunity to quench their desire for music in a live performance away from home.

Chop life at Laparoni’s

It will be a different venue and new experience at Club Laparoni’s – Garden City rooftop. Formerly at Parliamentary Avenue, the club will be unveiling a new party experience every Sunday with Sheila Gashumba as their host.

Comedy store at Levels

At the former Siscalop restaurant, Levels Lounge is the new home for Uganda’s weekly toast to comedy dubbed comedy store.

Hosted by comedian and singer Alex Muhangi at Levels Lounge, Kamwokya, every Monday.

Afrigo band returns to Guvnor

Uganda’s oldest live band is going to be performing at Club Guvnor for the opening ceremony this Friday in a live music performance dubbed Friday Night Live.

Ruger is coming to Uganda

Uganda had proved to be home for Nigerian musicians until the lockdown. Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo, alias Ruger, confirmed on his Twitter handle that he will be performing in Kampala in February.

According to the event’s organiser, Gareth Onyango, the Dior singer will be in the country on February 12 at Dungu Beach Resort in Munyonyo.

“Excited to announce that we shall be having Ruger, the hottest artiste in Africa, performing in Uganda for the first time and it will be the first outdoor event held by an international artiste in Uganda after reopening of the entertainment industry,” Onyango said.

Jam fest Lugogo

This is set to take place on February 19 in Lugogo and will feature performances from Azawi, Mark D Urban, among others.

The art of planning & events design

Renzioni Events Academy presents the art of planning & events design Kampala edition, an intense two-week course that kicked off yesterday and ends on February 4.

Red carpet love comedy

The Valentine’s red carpet love comedy featuring Madrat and Chiko, Spice Diana, Nina Roz, Geosteady, Brian Weiyz, Bobi Brown and Nilo Nilo as well as Dj Elnicho is on at Cream Hotel on Valentine’s Day.

Ordinary ticket goes for Shs20,000 and VIP table is Shs500,000.

The Brunch in House

Count media presents the Brunch in House event happening at the Square Industrial area on January 30 from 11am onwards. Music will be played by Kamali.

Janzi band

The Janzi band plays at Kush Lounge every Thursday from 4pm till late with DJ LL playing music. They do cover songs as well as original compositions.