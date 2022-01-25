Health ministry urges public to be responsible

Health ministry PS Dr Diana Atwine during the interview on June 28. PHOTO/RACHEL MABALA 

By  Monitor Team

What you need to know:

  • Addressing journalists in Kampala yesterday, Health ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, said bar-goers should also observe SOPs and desist from over drinking to prevent accidents and alcohol-related health complications.

The Ministry of Health has urged Ugandans to take personal responsibility and continue observing the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) so as to check the escalating pandemic-related deaths.

