Health worker stabs wife to death, attempts suicide - police

Police in Rukungiri District in western Uganda have detained a health worker on allegations of murder and attempted suicide.

Jackson Arineitwe attached to Ngoma health centre II in Nyakishenyi Sub County, Rukungiri District is accused of stabbing his wife, Enid Natukunda to death before he allegedly attempted to take his own life.

The incident happened at their home at Rwenanura cell Nyabitete parish Buyanja Sub County.

“It's alleged that on May 19, 2023, Enid Natukunda’s parents invited the couple for a visit but the husband turned it down on grounds that he did not have money to buy some essential items for the parents. However, Natukunda insisted and visited her parents. When she returned, they picked a quarrel which forced her to start sleeping alone in the visitor’s room,” Kigezi region police spokesperson, ASP Elly Maate said Sunday.

Last night, the children heard their parents fighting and called their neighbors.

“Upon arrival, the neighbors heard noise coming from the store and on entering, they saw Jackson hanging on the rope which they cut,” the police publicist added.

When the neighbors entered the house, they found Natukunda’s body lying in a pool of blood under the bed with several knife stab wounds on her neck.

“They immediately alerted police at Buyanja which upon receiving the information swung into action and secured the scene of crime and arrested the suspect. The murder weapon (knife) was recovered and exhibited. Blood samples from the deceased were also collected before the body was conveyed to Rwakabengo Health Center three for postmortem,” Mr Maate added.

According to the Annual Crimes Report, there was a slight increase in cases of domestic violence reported in the country in 2022.