Heavy downpour wreaks havoc in Alebtong

Hundreds of people have been left vulnerable after a heavy downpour left a trail of destruction in the Alebtong District.

At least 13 villages in Akura sub-county are counting losses after Friday’s downpour destroyed school facilities, churches, houses and crops.

Several hectares of beans, maize, cassava and watermelon gardens have also been destroyed and unspecified numbers of chicken killed, according to local leaders.

Christians have started contributing money to rebuild St Peter and Paul Catholic Church at Aminowio Village in Anyanga Parish which the rain has badly damaged.

Mr Cyprian Okeng, a catechist at Akwangkel Catholic Church, said the hailstorm also pulled down the wall of their church which is currently under construction.

“The structure was almost at the roofing level but now we have to start from scratch,” he told this publication on Sunday, adding that the church construction commenced in 2011 with financial support from its Christians.

“It has taken us 13 years to raise this church building up to this level but heavy rains coupled with strong winds have taken us back to square one and the current chapel where Christians pray cannot accommodate us all,” he added.

The disaster did not spare institutions of learning. Mr Nelson Opaka, the head teacher of Ogengo Primary School in Aloi Town Council, said two of their teachers’ houses were destroyed by a hailstorm on Wednesday last week.

This school has a total enrollment of 1,800 pupils and 17 teachers. However, only 12 teachers are being accommodated within the school due to the shortage of accommodation.

Mr Levi Ogwal, the head teacher of Akwangkel Primary School, said their two teachers’ houses, latrine for boys and seven classrooms have been destroyed.