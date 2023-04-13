Heavy rains cut off Mityana roads

The ongoing heavy rains have destroyed roads, paralysing transport in Mityana and the neighbouring districts.

Some of the most affected roads include; Mityana- Ssekanyonyi - Busunju road which connects to both Wakiso and Luweero districts, Namutamba Circle in Bulera Sub County and other feeder roads in Busujju County and Mityana Municipality.

Some of these roads connecting Mityana to neighbouring districts are used by a number of people, especially traders taking their agricultural produce to markets in Kampala.

On the Mityana –Ssekanyonyi- Busunju Road, residents who were led by the local leaders on Thursday resolved to celebrate Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s 68th birthday by fixing the impassable section.

“This road is not only affecting us in transporting our goods ,but it has become dangerous to school going children especially in lower classes who cannot wade through this flooded water,” Mr Gyaviira Miiro, the Mayor of Ssekanyonyi Town Council said.

Currently, small saloon cars, motorcycles and bicycles cannot cross the submerged section of the road at Kiragwe Swamp.

The situation is not different at Kigenge Village in Mityana Town Council where culverts broke down causing flooding on the Wabigalo-Kigenge -Kiganwa Road.

Mityana District Chairperson, Mr Patrick Mugisha, said that most of the damaged roads fall under central government and the district cannot use its meager resources for feeder roads to fix them.

March –June usually constitutes the first major rain season in Uganda, but weather experts recently predicted that the rain will be destructive in some parts of the country, especially in the central region and urged the public to be alert.

