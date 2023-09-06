Heavy rains devastate Kalungu, 30 injured, property destroyed

At least 30 people are nursing injuries after a heavy rainstorm with gusty winds tore off roofs of their houses and brought down heavy trees in Kalungu District.

The 9pm heavy rainstorm on September 5 swept through ten villages leaving over 60 households counting losses after several houses including a church, a fuel pump, a public school and gardens were destroyed. The affected villages include; Bunoga ,Kasuula,Kambulala, Lusozi and Kitemi in Kyamulibwa Sub County and Kitulikizi,Kyakibuta Kigaasa B, Bulwadda and Kyakibuta in Kyamulibwa Town Council.

The rain storm which lasted an hour blew off roofs of Kyamulibwa UMEA Primary School and Kasaka Church of Uganda-both in Kyamulibwa Town Council.

Mr Mike Kaweesa, a resident of Kiggasa B, Kyamulibwa Sub County said most of the victims were hit by collapsing walls of houses.

“Most of the victims were hit by falling debris, but we are lucky that we have not registered any deaths,” he said

He said the devastating rainstorm also destroyed his entire garden and his family may suffer starvation.

Ms Margret Nakasanya, one of the affected residents whose house was razed to the ground and household property destroyed, said she currently lacks shelter for her family members.

“It appeared like the world was coming to an end. Everything was falling apart and we resorted to prayers and God saved us,” he said

According to Mr Vincent Ssekalema ,a councilor representing Kyamulibwa Town Council at the district, many of the victims are elderly people who survive on hand outs and have been admitted to Kyamulibwa Health Centre IV .

‘’ Residents’ plantations and homes have been destroyed, the government should swiftly intervene and give them relief which can take them for some months,” he said in an interview.

He said the affected households need immediate relief assistance because their houses and gardens were destroyed.

Mr Paddy Kayondo ,the Kalungu Resident District commissioner ,said he had asked the district disaster team to go on ground and help assess the extent of the damage .

“We have so far contacted the Office of Prime Minister to intervene, we have hope that very soon relief in the form of maize flour, beans and tarpaulins will be dispatched to the affected households,” he said

Environmentalists advise that people plant at least ten trees per year to act as wind breakers. Many districts in Uganda frequently suffer heavy rain storms at the onset of seasonal rainfall.

This year, the rains delayed by a month from the usual August to December second season rains in Uganda.