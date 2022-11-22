Heavy rains ravage 33 villages in Tororo

Residents of 33 villages in Kwapa sub-county, Tororo District are calling for aid from the government after heavy rains with hailstones destroyed their crops and houses.

Mr Simon Peter Iluker, the LCIII chairperson of Kwapa Sub County explained that the long-awaited rains turned into despair Sunday when they washed away houses and destroyed property and killed animals.

“On Sunday evening heavy rains accompanied by strong winds washed away most of our gardens razed down houses and caused the death of several animals. As I speak, people in Obur zone have nothing to eat,” he said.

He said that more than 500 households in the five parishes of Apuwai, Asinge, Abur, and Akoret were badly affected by the heavy rains.

“We request the government and our area MP, to support us so that people in this area can get something to eat,” he said.

Ms Florence Abbo, a resident of Apuwai village, said that her soya bean garden was destroyed by the heavy winds in just 30 minutes, adding that she is now worried about how she will provide for her three children.

“I have lost everything including my house. I am a widow and all my livelihood depended on farming. Am asking the government for help because I cannot take care of my three children, I'm now sleeping at my neighbour’s place,” she noted.