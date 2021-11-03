High Court upholds election of MPs Muhwezi, Niwagaba

Security minister Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi (centre) with his lawyer Mwesigwa Rukutana (4th left) and others  following the court ruling in Kampala yesterday. PHOTO | ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Monitor Team

What you need to know:

  • Reaction. “I am very happy that justice has been done. The Bible says in John chapter 8:32, that you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free. That is what happened in this case because we told the court the truth,” Jim Muhwezi, Security minister.

The election of Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi Katugugu as the MP for Rujumbura in Rukungiri District was yesterday upheld by Kabale High Court.

