Hippo kills two teenagers in Rakai

Fishermen pictured looking at bodies of the 16-year-old boys who were killed by a hippo after they were retrieved from Lake Kijanebarola in Kirundamaliga, Rakai District. PHOTO/ AMBROSE MUSASIZI

By  Ambrose Musasizi

Two teenage boys have been attacked and killed by an angry hippopotamus in Lake Kijanebarola in Rakai District, Police said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.