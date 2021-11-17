Hippo kills two teenagers in Rakai

Two teenage boys have been attacked and killed by an angry hippopotamus in Lake Kijanebarola in Rakai District, Police said.

The boys, both aged 16, who had gone fishing in a canoe were attacked by the hippo which was reportedly accompanied by a calf.

Rakai police identified the deceased as Geoffrey Mugabi and Christopher Kaggwa, residents of Lwamaggwa in Lwamaggwa Sub County and Kirundamaliga in Lwanda Sub County, respectively.

“We got information from residents that a hippo had attacked two boys who were sailing in a canoe boat and killed them,” Mr Charles Mubiru, the Rakai Resident District Commissioner (RDC) told this reporter on Tuesday.

The attack happened on Sunday at around 11am.

Mr Mubiru said they had contacted the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) officials who promised to engage the residents on how to protect themselves against the hippos.

Mugabi’s father, Mr Henry Mawanda said his son had ventured into fishing and vending chapattis after schools closed due to Covid-19.