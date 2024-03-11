Hippos threaten food production at Katakwi irrigation scheme

Farmers at a government mini-irrigation scheme at the shores of Lake Bisina (Lake Salisbury) in Katakwi District, have raised fears over the invasion of hippopotamus.

Speaking during the launch of two solar power water projects under the Ministry of Water and Environment, the farmers said hippos that live in the lake are a threat to their crops.

“In 2017, drought hit us hard and affected our crop fields, we matched to the district in protest with affected crop samples and the government promised to do something today. Now we have the irrigation scheme, which we are hopeful in crop production throughout the year,” Mr Stephen Olinga, the chairperson of farmers at Agule solar-powered irrigation scheme, said.

“Under the guidance of the government agronomists at the scheme, we now plant watermelons, tomatoes, sukuma wiki, cabbages, but the hippos are the challenge. They come at night from the lake and feed on our crops,” he added.

The Shs742m mini-irrigation scheme in Agule Village, Toroma County, sits on a 12.35-acre piece of land belonging to the people of Imorudoko clan. It is currently benefiting 48 registered farmers.

The other project launched is the Shs416m urban water supply and sewerage system in Alukucok village in Ngariam County.

It is expected to serve piped water to a total of 4,225 people in Katakwi Town council, Getom Sub-county, Akoboi Sub-county, and Katakwi Sub-county.

According to him, the farmers will produce high-quality products that will attract high good market value if their fields are safeguarded.

The chairperson of Toroma Sub-county, Mr Ben Kizito Obwalinga, urged the government to erect a strong fence around the irrigation scheme to prevent hippos from invading the fields.

Mr Gilbert Kimanzi, the commissioner of water for production in the Ministry of Water and Environment, said the facilities were established to mitigate challenges of unreliable water supply for both domestic use and production.

“This is just a demonstration centre, if you want to make money to become rich through agriculture, farmers need a permanent water source,” he said.