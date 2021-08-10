Katakwi Irrigation scheme wastes away

By Simon Peter Emwamu More by this Author

A multi-million irrigation scheme in Katakwi District that was established by the government in 2017 is wasting away after farmers abandoned it over poor management and lack of agronomical training.

When Daily Monitor visited the facility in Osudio Village, Usuk Sub-county last Friday, it found broken plastic pipes, which are supposed to drain water from Ongole dam, lying idle on more than the 30-acre piece of land.

The Ministry of Water and Environment constructed the dam to provide water for both domestic and animal consumption under the drip irrigation system.

However, this newspaper’s findings indicate that out of 119 farmers who were enrolled under the scheme in 2018, only seven are left.

This comes at a time when the area is experiencing drought.

Ms Deborah Amero, a resident of Osudio Village and one of the affected farmers, attributed the exodus of her colleagues to bickering among leaders.

“We needed trainings on how to manage vegetable cultivation but we were treated harshly. We kept opening gardens, forming ridges but whatever we would open, would be taken away by the committee leaders,” Ms Amero said.

“We were left on our own, they gave us onion, tomatoes, cabbages and water melon seeds yet no agronomist aided us, although we were told there was one employed,” she added.

Ms Amero said at the start of the project, there were more than 10 farmer groups, which all paid membership fees between Shs10,000 and Shs100,000 for model farmers respectively, and an account was opened up for the farmers, but she is not sure whether the money is there.

Another aggrieved former member, Ms Stella Rose Amullen, said sometimes when pests and diseases would attack plants, they did not have adequate pesticides.

“The agronomist was never there for us. When we harvested onions, they (agronomists) didn’t find a market for us, the onions ended up being ploughed down,” Ms Amullen said, adding that the leadership gap should be addressed.

“Majority of us are semi-illiterate, I can’t write a letter for the minister to read, I do not even know whom to address to. As aggrieved locals, we appeal to the district leadership to intervene before everything at the irrigation facility rots away,” she said.

Ms Christine Anyait, the Celewok Parish councillor, called for the availability of agronomists to help farmers.

“We can’t have such a vast facility rot away, the local leadership should be embraced so that there is a sense of accountability and ownership of the project,” Ms Anyait said.

She said in other districts where similar facilities have been constructed, farmers are registering positive results.

However, Mr Gilbert Okiria, the chairperson of the irrigation scheme, said farmers who left were not chased away but anticipated quick gains.

“Our agronomist is there for us,” he add said .

On the issue of money collected, Mr Okiria said it was a ministerial policy.

“At a certain time when the Ministry of Water and Environment pulls out of supporting farmers, that money will be used for repairs on broken pipes. No money has been ‘eaten’, it is on our account.

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr Stephen Ekoom, said at such a time when the region is faced with prolonged drought, this would be the appropriate time for locals to maximise production and tap into the market.

He said a meeting with the district chairperson, farmers, and agricultural officers will be organised to address the issues.

“The era of lamentation is over, we should have mindset change,” Mr Ekoom said.

Ongole agronomist speaks out

Mr Samuel Nandala, an agronomist, said he was posted at Ongole last year when farmers had already left. Mr Nandala said he is ready to welcome back the farmers and help them on best agronomical practices. He added that the issues raised have been addressed to the Ministry of Water and Environment.