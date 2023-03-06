Homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice – Lango chief

Lango cultural institution (Tekwaro Lango) has revealed its official position on homosexuality, defining it as an "abnormal lifestyle choice".

Eng Dr Moses Michael Odongo Okune, Tekwaro Lango Paramount Chief, in a statement on Sunday, urged Lango’s sons and daughters to reject such an abnormal lifestyle with the contempt it deserves.

Dozens of cultural leaders from the Lango sub-region met at Dr Odongo’s home in Lira City East Division and agreed on a wide range of issues, including the rejection of homosexuality.

Cultural leaders also agreed to work with the government to weed out corruption and champion the fight against domestic violence, Eng Dr Odongo added.

He further suggested that gay people and those promoting homosexuality should not be legally protected from discrimination.

Tekwaro Lango prime minister, Mr George Ojwang Opota (left), Eng Dr Moses Michael Odongo (paramount chief) and his wife, leave after a meeting held in Senior Quarters, Lira City, on March 1, 2023.

Ms Rose Lilly Akello, the State Minister for Ethics and Integrity, had earlier urged Ugandans to reject homosexuality and lesbianism in totality.

“My dear people, we have our norms, we have our morals, and we have our values. Can we unite with the Parliament of Uganda, with the religious leaders, and with our President so that we fight this vice called homosexuality and lesbianism? You know what it takes. Can we unite? It is becoming a very bad thing more than corruption, than even cancer,” she said.

The minister made the remarks at the launch of the commencement of the declaration of assets, income and liabilities for leaders at Mayor’s Gardens in Lira City, on March 1, 2023.

The event was organised by the Inspectorate of Government, a lead anti-corruption institution in Uganda with a constitutional mandate to foster the elimination of corruption, abuse of authority and public office.