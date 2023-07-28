Hope as govt launches Shs6.1 billion irrigation scheme in Isingiro

Farmers in Isingiro District can now be hopeful of increased yields in the near future after the government launched a Shs6.1 billion irrigation scheme.

The Kabuyanda Irrigation Scheme is set to benefit over 108,000 residents from Kabuyanda Sub County, Kabuyanda town council in Isingiro West and Kikagate Sub County in Isingiro South.

The project coordinator, also the principal engineer at the Ministry of Water and Environment, Eng Henry Kiiza Lwawuga said the project will cover a total distance of 3300 hectares.

“The objective of this project is to provide farmers with access to irrigation and other agricultural services. It’s a climate resilience project for six years by the government of Uganda funded with a 169.2 million dollars loan from the World Bank,” he said.

He added this is the first irrigation scheme of its kind in Uganda before disclosing that other schemes of the kind will be constructed in 14 other districts this financial year.

The State Minister for Water, Ms Aisha Ssekindi, who officiated over the launch said the government has embarked on a robust programme of water for production through irrigation and that this will be extended to all parts of the country.

“Sustainable production and productivity are no longer reliable and sustainable because of climate change. The government goal now is to achieve 100 per cent of water for irrigation across the country to improve farming practices,” she said.

She disclosed that over 70 per cent of farmers in the country are dependent on rain-fed agriculture which has limited the country's capacity for food security and sustainable livelihoods.

Minister of State for Animal Industry Mr Bright Rwamirama, also a Member of Parliament for Isingiro North said the Agricultural sector can no longer be sustainable without water for production.

“We have had challenges with livestock diseases partly because of nomadism as farmers trek long distances in search for water. Some of our farmers have been trekking miles to access water on River Kagyera at the border with Tanzania. In terms of crop production, our farmers cannot engage in sustainable production because of climatic change effect, so this project will help a lot,” he said.

The residents however expressed concern over the lack of a market for agricultural products in the area.

“You have told us that we will be paying for this water, and also another challenge is that we don’t have a steady market for our produce. Unless we get a market, this scheme will not help us,” said Mr Alex Besiime, a resident of Kabuyanda town council.