Hope as Nakasongola-Kayunga Road bridge nears completion

Construction of a bridge on a new road that connects Nakasongola and Kayunga districts is nearing completion.

In 2019 , the Ministry of Works and Transport, contracted Omega Construction Ltd to build the road and the bridge over River Ssezibwa.

The works were supposed to be completed within 18 months, but the contractor was granted a six -month extension after it faced challenges brought about by heavy rains, theft of building materials and Covid-19-induced lockdown.

Mr Pius Mugalaasi, the Omega Construction Company Ltd managing director, said construction of the bridge deck is expected to be completed next month, after which testing of the bridge will commence.

“When the testing is done, people will start using the road as we wait for official commissioning,” he said in an interview on Monday.

A bridge deck is the surface of the bridge that serves as a roadway for motorists and pedestrians.

The road

The new 3.6km road will connect both districts at Jiira Landing Site in Bbale Sub-county, Kayunga District, and at Bulwandi Landing Site in Nakasongola District.

When completed, it will act as a shorter route for travellers from both districts, who now have to incur high transport costs and spend a lot of time as they have to go through Kampala before proceeding to either district.

On a number of occasions, Mr Sam Kigula, the Nakasongola District chairperson, said people have drowned in River Ssezibwa after canoes capsizing due to overloading and being in dangerous mechanical condition.

“We are happy that both the road and bridge are about to be completed. This road will boost trade in the area because in Kayunga, they have pineapples and in Nakasongola, we have a lot of milk and meat,” Mr Kigula said.

The district boss, however, noted that the road might increase cases of animal theft in the area as it will make it easier for thieves to transport the stolen animals.

“This calls for vigilance on the side of both the locals and leaders to ensure that this new road does not become a transit route for stolen animals,” he cautioned.

Nakasongola County MP Noah Wanzala Mutebi urged residents to plan well and use the new road to increase their household incomes.

“Some charcoal traders have been finding challenges to transport the charcoal in canoes, but now vehicles will be able to cross to Kayunga District to pick or deliver merchandise,” Mr Wanzala said.

Mr Andrew Muwonge, the Kayunga District chairperson, said the road will create a second highway through the district, which would lead to the development of town councils such as Kitimbwa, Kayonza, Bbaale and Kyerima.

Last year, the government commissioned the Isimba Bridge over River Nile, which connects Kayunga and Kamuli District.

Previously, travellers used to cross the river using a ferry and risky canoes.

The bridge has increased the traffic volume on the highway, hence boosting development of trading centres along the route.

Transport between the two districts

Currently, travellers use risky canoes to cross River Ssezibwa, a distance of 3.4kms. A number of lives have been lost after canoes capsized due to overloading.

Some travellers incur high transport costs and endure a long distance by passing via Kampala, which is about 100kms to and from Nakasongola.