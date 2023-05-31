Housemaid faces trial over defiling four-year- old girl

The High Court in Kampala has charged a 25-year-old woman over aggravated defilement of a four-year-old girl.

Alice Kiiza appeared before Justice Isaac Muwata, Wednesday where she denied the charge of aggravated defilement contrary to section 129(1)(3)(4)(a) of the Penal Code Act.

Prosecution led by Timothy Emerit states that Kiiza between August 1 and 12, 2021 at Nsasa Kira Municipality in Wakiso District performed a sexual act with a four-year-old whose names are withheld because she is a juvenile.

Prosecution alleges that the victim revealed to her mother that the accused used to beat her together with her siblings and pushed a stick into her vagina.

The medical report also showed that the victim's vagina was bruised and her hymen was raptured.

According to the summary of the case, the complainant who is also the victim's mother, states that at the beginning of August, 2021, she hired two house maids who include Kiiza and Doreen to look after her children while she was at work.

The victim's mother further narrates that a few days later she examined the footage from the security cameras and noticed that the victim was playing in the mud and her brother was drinking dirty water while the maids were busy on their smartphones.

"She confronted them and they apologized but now she (complainant) started noticing that the children were withdrawn and apprehensive. She took three of the children to her friend to take care of them and left the youngest with the maids at home," reads in part the summary of the case.

It is further alleged that when the children were taken to the friend's place, they returned to normal and started being themselves, however, the youngest who stayed back changed and was no longer himself. However, it took her a while to notice that there was something wrong.

On August 12, 2021 the two maids told their boss that they were no longer interested in working and wanted to leave.

Documents indicate that upon the victim telling her mother, a case was opened up and the accused was arrested and charged accordingly and upon her arrest a medical examination was made on police form 24A and the accused was found to be normal.

The trial judge Muwata has fixed the case on June 22 for hearing.

