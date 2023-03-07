How Busoga will benefit from Shs200b rice project

More than 10,000 farmers from Bugiri, Bugweri and Namutumba districts are optimistic that the Shs200b rice irrigation project which has been commissioned by the government will boost their household income.

The Igogero-Naigombwa Irrigation Scheme was last Friday commissioned in Busowa Town Council, Bugiri District by the Minister for Agriculture, Mr Frank Tumwebaze.

The project, which was co-funded by the Islamic Development Bank, the Ugandan government, Busowa Rice Growers Association, and Pearl Rice, had stalled due to alleged political interference.

However, Mr Tumwebaze said validation of land by the government surveyor has been concluded and the construction works are expected to commence in May and be completed within one-and-a-half years.

Following that assurance, local leaders rallied the masses to support the project, saying it will boost rice growing in the area.

Mr Andrew Kasasa, the chairperson of Buwunga Sub-county, said the place is known for growing rice, with more than 90 percent of the residents involved in the activity.

“Of every 100 people in Buwunga, only two don’t grow rice. We have been growing rice in two seasons; and while the first season is always good, the second season was for trials, but we have been told that the project will enable us to grow rice in three seasons,” Mr Kasasa said at the weekend.

Mr Davidson Kasaija, the chairperson of Bugiri District, said the project would benefit the entire people of Busoga Sub-region.

He said the initiative will involve the construction of two water dams on the 430 acres of the Igogero-Naigombwa stretch, which will supply water to the rice fields during prolonged drought.

Mr Paul Isiko, the Bugiri District Production Officer, said the majority of rice farmers have been experiencing low rice yields during harvest, with some reaping as low as 1,500 bags, which he attributed to lack of expertise in modern farming practices.

“But because of the project, their harvest will rise to over 50,000 bags,” he said.

Locals, however, raised concerns of losing their land without compensation; however, Mr Tumwebaze allayed such fears, saying the government has no intention of chasing away people who have been surviving on the swamp.

Mr Tumwebaze said he would seek President Museveni’s intervention to ensure that locals benefit from the project.