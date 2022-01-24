How healthcare services have improved in Kabale

The newly constructed Buramba Health Centre III in Kahungye Sub-county,  Kabale District, on January 22, 2022. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA 

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • Kabale District leaders all lower health centres in the area have been elevated to health centres IIIs and IVs.

While maternal health services coverage remains low in some parts of the country, a remarkable improvement has been registered in Kabale District, leaders have revealed.
 The leaders say all lower health centres in the area have been elevated to health centre III and IV. They add that the health centres also provide family planning services.

