How healthcare services have improved in Kabale

While maternal health services coverage remains low in some parts of the country, a remarkable improvement has been registered in Kabale District, leaders have revealed.

The leaders say all lower health centres in the area have been elevated to health centre III and IV. They add that the health centres also provide family planning services.

To be fully operational, every sub-county must have a health centre III headed by a clinical officer with about 18 staff, a general outpatient clinic and a maternity ward. This has been achieved in all the sub-counties in Kabale District.

The acting district health officer, Mr Alfred Besigensi, says they prioritised rehabilitation of health facilities due to the urgent need to bring services closer to the people.

“The establishment of health centre IIs in every sub-county has facilitated success of vaccination and immunisation programmes in the district. Covid-19 vaccination exercise is at 80 percent while polio and measles immunisation is at 95 percent. Also, mothers can easily access the health centres,” he said.

At the forefront of lobbying for the facilities is Ndorwa West MP, Mr David Bahati, who working other district leaders, has donated land where some health centres have been established.

Mr Bahati said although it’s in the National Resistance Movement manifesto to establish health centre IIIs in every sub-county, his constituency has achieved the target with additional two health centre IVs.

“Plans are underway to procure motor vehicle ambulances for every health centre III in the country and motorised ambulances for islanders. These health centres will also be connected to electricity and clean water,” Mr Bahati told journalists in Kabale on Saturday.

He adds that they plan to construct staff houses in order to attract and retain health workers in hard to reach areas.

According to Mr Besigensi, health centres neighbouring the Uganda-Rwanda border have been equipped with enough drugs and medicines.

He says all the newly established health centre IIIs have been connected with piped water and electricity.

“As far as we are concerned, the remaining challenge is to avail an ambulance to every health unit to transport patients on referral and also vehicles for health centre IV staff,” he says.

The deputy officer in-charge of Buramba Health Centre III, Mr Bright Niwagaba, says the elevation of the facility has come with several advantages.

“The manpower has increased from four to 12, health services have improved because initially we used to serve less than 100 clients per month but now the number has increased to 400. We register about 100 deliveries per month and about 200 clients receive laboratory screening services,” Mr Niwagaba said.

Mothers speak out

Ms Margaret Mukesha,46, a mother of six and resident of Kitooma Village, who is among hundreds of mothers who have been walking about 10km to seek maternal health services at Rubaya Health Centre IV, has hailed government for elevating the various health centres.