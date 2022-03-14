Prime

How men and women will share NSSF money

People register for mid-term access at Workers House last week. This is applicable to people of 45 years or older and people with disabilities. Photo/Stephen Otage

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

Mr Richard Byarugaba, the Fund managing director, says few women are in high-paying employments and make a higher monthly contribution

There are slightly twice more men than women eligible to claim National Social Security Fund (NSSF) midterm benefits, highlighting the gender disparity in Uganda’s employment sector.
However, each of the fewer women will on average walk away with Shs3 million more cash than a man, according to our analysis of the Fund data.
In sum, the average pay-out to a woman in mid-term disbursement grosses Shs21m while a man pockets Shs18m, suggesting many men are earning and remitting to NSSF much less money every month, giving a comparably lower average.
Mr Richard Byarugaba, the Fund managing director, said the alternative explanation is that few women are in high-paying employments and make a higher monthly contribution.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.