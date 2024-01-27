How NRA plane hijacking changed fate of twin boys





During the peak of the National Resistance Army (NRA) armed struggle, led by President Museveni, rebels executed a daring hijack of a Uganda Airlines plane in November 1985.

The Fokker-Friendship twin-engine turboprop, carrying 49 people, was seized shortly after 10am. It was en route to Arua from Entebbe Airport.

At that time, the NRA was deeply embroiled in a fierce conflict with Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) soldiers loyal to the Tito Okello Lutwa regime. The soldiers had ousted the Apollo Milton Obote government on July 27, 1985.

The plane, under the control of Innocent Bisangwa—later to become a Captain in the NRA—was diverted to the rebel stronghold of Kasese in southwestern Uganda.

Among the passengers was Pepina Bako, a pregnant woman whose journey took an unexpected turn when the plane touched down in Kasese.

In the surreal setting of a rebel stronghold, she delivered a set of twin boys. In a poignant twist, the twins were named Museveni and Lutwa, representing the leaders of the warring parties at the time.

The twins—Amos Andama (Museveni) and Jackson Andama (Lutwa)—became symbolic figures of the ideological divide that had plunged Uganda into chaos. As they grew older, the weight of their names prompted them to shed the political labels attached to their identities.

In an interview, Amos told Saturday Monitor thus: “We deliberately chose to drop those names; not in bad faith, but because of the tensions that were associated with them as we grew up.”

However, the echoes of that fateful flight continued to reverberate in their lives.

Different paths

Describing themselves, Jackson acknowledges their identical nature, saying, “we resemble so much, and growing up, some people could not differentiate us by looks as well as voices.”

Jackson Andama

Jackson also hastens to add that their personalities could not be more different. While he sees him, and is seen by others, as outspoken, Amos is more laid back.

Despite this, or in fact because of it, their resemblance in childhood often became a point of concern for the twins. They tired of being asked who was who, leading to uncomfortable situations.

Now, 38 years later, Amos and Jackson have navigated the complexities of their unique heritage to emerge as accomplished professionals. Amos pursued a career in law, with his commitment to justice echoing the values that guided his namesake, President Museveni, during the tumultuous times of the armed struggle.

Jackson, on the other hand, found his calling in the world of business, even after qualifying as a professional IT specialist with a skill set as diverse as the challenges faced during his birth.

Their individual journeys reflect resilience and determination rooted in the extraordinary circumstances of their birth. The names Museveni and Lutwa may have faded into the background, but the twins carried with them a legacy that shaped their destinies.

Growing up

On November 10, 1985, following the hijacking of the civilian passenger flight, the people onboard were taken to Mweya Safari Lodge by fighters from the NRA movement.

They stayed at Mweya for a month before being returned to Kampala and Arua. Three weeks into their stay at Mweya, Pepina experienced labour pains, and with the assistance of two doctors, she successfully delivered her twins at the lodge before being referred to Kilembe Hospital for further care. The twins, Jackson and Amos, were born on December 3, 1985.

Upon birth, the twins were given baptismal names Lutwa and Museveni by the NRA fighters in Kasese. A week later, all the hijacked passengers were returned to Kampala and later Arua aboard a Red Cross plane.

Pepina had initially moved with her second-born, Walter Andama, with the intention of meeting her firstborn, Proscovia Andama, in Arua before escaping to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

This move was prompted by the intensified war in Kampala and Entebbe, where the family initially lived. Pepina’s husband, the late Gabriel Stuart Andama, who was a senior principal accountant in the Ministry of Public Service, secured space for his wife, son, and unborn children on a plane to Arua, from where they planned to move to Congo.

As the twins grew up, stories about their birth circulated among relatives and those familiar with the circumstances.

“We never took the stories seriously because to us it was no big deal,” Jackson told Saturday Monitor.

Pepina notes that she has never formally explained the full story to the twins, jokingly attributing it to their lack of inquiries. To grasp the details, the twins recall starting their education at their town home in Entebbe, Lunnyo village, attending St Theresa Primary School until Primary 4.

They later joined Lakeside Academy for their PLE. Due to their limited grasp of the local language, their father enrolled them in St Charles Lwanga SS Koboko for Senior One to Three. They returned to Kampala for their final senior examinations at Ntinda View College in 2002 and continued their A-level education at the same address.

In 2005, the twins, Jackson and Amos pursued Bachelor’s degrees in Information Technology and Law at Makerere University and Uganda Christian University, respectively.

Family at large

Jackson and Amos, the third and fourth children in their family, were raised by their parents in a household where education and professional success were highly valued.

Their father, a long serving civil servant, held key positions such as senior principal accountant in various ministries, including Agriculture, Justice and Constitutional Affairs, and Public Service.

Their mother, a housewife, adeptly balanced roles as a driver and tailor. The couple had initially crossed paths in Terego, Arua, before eventually settling in Entebbe.

The siblings, Jackson and Amos, were preceded by Proscovia Andarama and Walter Andarama. Proscovia pursued an international career as an expatriate at MSF International in Lebanon. Walter established himself as a successful businessman and auditor, overseeing his own audit firm based in Kampala.

Their younger siblings, Ednah Andarama works with the Uganda Revenue Authority and Leticia recently completed her university studies ready to join the employment world.

Pepina Bako, the matriarch of the family, currently resides in Arua and takes pride in the collective achievements of her children.

At 61 years old, she reflects on the fact that each of her offspring has pursued education and subsequently built meaningful lives. Sadly, the patriarch of the Andarama family, Andarama Sr, passed away in September 2022 after succumbing to a stroke at the age of 77.

Their career paths

Having studied and lived together throughout their lives, Jackson and Amos eventually took different paths at university.

The divergence persists to this day. Their disparate university courses, distinct in nature, also increased the physical distance between them.

The younger twin, Amos, completed his law degree at UCU in 2009. However, his attempt to pursue a postgraduate Diploma in the course at the Law Development Centre (LDC) faced repeated setbacks.

“I kept missing out on the 300 slots that LDC offered for three years,” he revealed, attributing it to the centre’s inability to accommodate the large number of applicants.

In frustration, Amos decided to relocate to Nairobi in 2014 to pursue his bar course at the Kenya School of Law.

Successfully completing the programme in two years, he was admitted to the Kenyan Bar in 2016.

He joined Kipleng and Kulgart Company Advocates, a prominent firm in the Rift Valley province, where he initially practiced for two years before becoming a partner.

Amos played a key role as part of the legal team in representing high-profile officials in Kenya, including former president Daniel Arap Moi.

After the death of his initial partners, he assumed the role of managing partner, currently overseeing a team of fellow partners, junior lawyers, and other staff.

In his current capacity, Amos is leading the firm’s expansion into other regions such as Mombasa.

On a personal level, Amos married Martha Wenene, a Ugandan lawyer he met at the Kenyan School of Law, in 2018. Together, they have a six-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son.

In contrast, the elder twin, Jackson, faced challenges finding a professional job after completing his degree at Makerere University.

The lack of opportunities in Uganda led him to Dubai for four years in search of better prospects. During his time in Dubai, he engaged in casual jobs and gained insights into the business world.

Upon returning to Kampala, Jackson ventured into private work in business and later transitioned into the construction and engineering sector, having learnt the craft through practical experience.