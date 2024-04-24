Govt commissions Shs2.3b sanitation facility in northern Uganda’s refugee settlement

The government has commissioned a Shs2.3 billion sanitation facility that will offer sanitation and hygiene boost to a total population of 276,792 people in Madi-Okollo and Terego districts.



Rhino Camp faecal sludge treatment facility, commissioned on Tuesday, will serve people living within Rhino Camp Refugee Settlement and the neighbouring sub-counties of Uriama, Rigbo, Rhino Camp Town Council and Omugo.



This unique sanitation facility was constructed by the Ministry of Water through its Water and Sanitation Development Facility-North (WSDF-N) under phase IV of KfW-funded “support to water supply and sanitation in refugee hosting communities in northern Uganda project.”



Mr Yusuf Lule, deputy branch manager of WSDF-N, said the facility was built to ensure proper disposal of waste within the refugee settlement and the host communities.



“A huge numbers of people are in refugee settlement camps [across the country] but the latrines they built are so temporary. As a result, within just less than a year, you find somebody having to excavate more than thrice to get places where to deposit the sludge or feces,” he said.



He noted this improper disposal of sludge does not only stop at reducing the land in these settlements but it also may lead to the outbreak of cholera and many other diseases.



“So, to avoid all these catastrophes, the ministry came up with this intervention to see how we can properly dispose of this faecal sludge and ensure that at least we have a proper disposal method to avoid the danger which may result from improper disposal of the waste,” Eng Lule added.

