How Tisai Island in Kumi is opening up to the world 

For years, the residents of Tisai Island in Kumi District endured significant hardships due to poor infrastructure, hindering access to essential services.

With a population of approximately 9,000 people, the island boasts fertile soils and a large cattle population, making it a key milk supplier in the Teso Sub-region, with more than 13,000 cattle.

Due to its remote location, access to the island was limited to small boats operated by locals and a single government boat with restricted routes, often requiring a daunting four-kilometre journey across Lake Bisina, filled with papyrus.

This isolation deterred civil servants from working on the island due to accessibility risks and poor communication networks.

However, positive changes are underway. The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries have undertaken the construction of a road linking the island to the mainland, which is nearing completion.

Excited residents and businesses have already begun utilising this new infrastructure, heralding a newfound sense of connectivity.

Funded by the Islamic Development Bank, the Ministry of Local Government’s Local Economic Growth Support (LEGS) project extended the murrum road network within the island, facilitating access to the multi-million milk collars aimed at preserving farmers’ produce.

This development has been lauded by traders, particularly milk dealers, who now have improved access to customers, reducing travel times significantly.

Mr Ben Celakol, the LC III chairman, anticipates opening a cattle market on the island, enabled by the newfound ability for heavy trucks to traverse the island.

This has sparked a flurry of activity, with traders flocking to establish businesses and engage in agriculture, promising a boost to local revenue.

Furthermore, the introduction of a solar power system, generating 12KW of electricity, has transformed the island’s trading centre.

Businesses, like Mr David Otino’s carpentry workshop has seen sales double, thanks to powered machinery and improved product quality.

Distributors now deliver goods directly to island shops, eliminating the need for costly trips to Kumi Town.

Despite these advancements, challenges remain, such as the absence of a government school and health unit, leading residents to rely on makeshift solutions.