How Tooro locals are fighting malnutrition

An increasing number of households in Fort Portal City and Kabarole District has embraced the concept of kitchen gardening to combat malnutrition, which has become a big burden to many households.

The residents are planting a variety of food crops, particularly vegetables, in their compounds after health experts expressed concern over the high prevalence of malnutrition among children under the age of 5 in Tooro Sub-region.

According to the latest Uganda Demographic and Health Survey, 40.6 percent of children below five years in the sub-region are stunted, 2.4 percent suffer from wasting, and 10.3 percent are born with a low birth weight of below 2.5kg.

Additionally, anaemia affects 45 percent of children below five years and 29.4 percent of women of reproductive age.

To address the malnutrition crisis, nutritionists have recommended the cultivation of vegetables, which are rich sources of essential minerals such as calcium, iron and vitamins, which are crucial for children’s growth.

In North Division, Fort Portal City, and other sub-counties in Kabarole, households have been establishing kitchen gardens since last year.

In the gardens, they grow Sukuma wiki, eggplants, cabbages, peas, groundnuts, tomatoes and onions, among others.

Ms Ester Kamalha, a resident of Busoma B Village in North Division, Fort Portal City, is among those who mobilised mothers from different villages to establish kitchen gardens in their homes.

“In 2022, after seeing many cases of malnutrition, we started a group, Busoma Young Mothers Organic Farmers, to address malnutrition and hidden hunger in our homes. We later partnered with Thrive for Good, an organisation from Kenya, which helped us with training in nutrition excellence,” Ms Kamalha said last week.

She said a total of 37 farmers have since received training and have been instrumental in assisting other households in establishing kitchen gardens.