How twin baby was stolen from Koboko hospital

Police have launched a manhunt for a woman accused of stealing a newborn delivered via caesarean section at Koboko Hospital.

The baby girl, who is a twin, was stolen after delivery on March 30. The mother of the baby, Ms Baifa Afekuru, 32, a resident of Maracha Town Council, said she realised that the baby was missing when she was still in the theatre.

“Some people came and demonstrated love and one of the ladies picked the baby and later said she had left her phone outside and was picking it. She went with the baby and never came back,” she said.

The Medical Superintendent of Koboko Hospital, Dr Jimmy Mungunira, said: “Because it was a multiple pregnancy (twin pregnancy), they presented her in the theatre for operation at around 6pm. When the operation was done, the midwife received the twins and presented them to the mother in the theatre.”

He added: “…then later she (midwife) took the babies to the ward with the attendant and told the attendant to wait where the babies were. After that, she went back to the theatre where the mother was and brought the mother to the ward.”

Laxity

Upon returning from dropping the waste in the placenta pit, the midwives realised that one of the babies was missing.

Other mothers who were in the ward said they saw a woman helping other mothers without knowing her motive.

Dr Mungunira blamed the incident on laxity at the hospital gate by the guards. The hospital has few watchmen and does not have CCTV cameras that could help trace such suspects.

The Police Public Relations Officer for West Nile, Ms Josephine Angucia, said: “As the mother was unconscious at that time, she was unable to know how the baby went missing.”

She added: “As the search for the baby boy and the prime suspect is still on going , we appeal to the public to join in the search for the newly born baby in their neighborhoods and villages. Report any suspected stolen baby to the nearest authorities for quick follow up.”