Woman held over baby theft

Police in Kalaki District are holding a woman accused of stealing a new born baby on New Year’s Day.

The suspect, who operates a drug shop, allegedly stole the baby from Kakure Health Centre lll in Kakure Sub-county after reportedly disguising as a worker at the facility.

Ms Doreen Iguro, the mother of the baby, told this publication that after delivery, the suspect informed her that the baby needed further management but did not specify.

Mr Lawrence Engwau, the baby’s father who was an attendant, said the suspect disappeared with the baby while he was out of the facility to buy some items.

He said he immediately reported to Kakure Police Station and officers began hunting for the suspect.

“We recovered the baby with the help of the police at Kalaki CPS safe from the rented room of the woman. She was immediately arrested and taken to CPS,” Mr Engwau said in an interview on Monday.

Officers at Kalaki Central Police Station declined to comment, saying they are not allowed to speak to the press.

Mr David Ekinu, a resident, told this publication that the suspect, who opened the drug shop in the area last year, had been telling people that she was pregnant yet she wasn’t showing any signs.

However, he said on New Year’s Day, they were surprised when she appeared with a new born baby girl.

Authorities at the health facility declined to comment on the matter, referring us to the police.

Cases of baby theft are unusual in Karaki but are increasingly being reported in several hospitals across the country.

According to the Police Annual Crime Report 2021, 213 cases of child theft were reported.

On September 16, a baby girl was stolen from Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH), about seven days after her birth. In October, police in Mityana District arrested a 40-year-old woman for allegedly stealing a newborn baby from Mityana hospital.