How Uganda plans to prevent importation of Omicron Covid variant

PHOTO/ MEDIA CENTRE

By  Job Bwire

  • Since its initial identification, the variant has spread significantly to reach all provinces of South Africa. It has also been identified in countries neighboring South Africa namely; Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Angola and Zambia as well as among travelers to distant countries including, Netherlands, Thailand, Israel, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Italy, Belgium and Germany, among others with the list of countries continually growing.

As several countries across the world continue to report detection of Omicron Covid variant, government said Thursday that the strain which is believed to be more contagious than previous ones has not been detected in Uganda.

