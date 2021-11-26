Musenero defends Shs8 million 'special mouse'

The Minister for science and Technology, Dr Monica Musenero on Friday confirmed and defended the special mice that will cost Shs8 million each for purchase which will facilitate the development efforts to generate a local Covid-19 vaccine.

The revelation that was made before the Select Committee of Parliament that is currently investigating allegations that Dr Musenero misused Shs31 billion meant to facilitate the development of a local Covid-19 vaccine.

The clarification made by Dr Musenero comes as a confirmation of the earlier allegation that recently made rounds on social media indicating the government had costed Shs8 million for each mouse that would be used in the development for Uganda's local vaccine.

Dr Musenero reasoned that the high cost of the mice is due to their scarcity on the market and high competition for it.

“The media has actually named [as] the Musenero Mouse and there are cartoons [about it]. These are very high technology animals. Not only are they expensive but they are also not easy to get,” Dr Musenero said.

She added: “We paid the first company and they returned our money and they said we can’t give you because they are on very high demand. Shs8 Million, actually that is cheap.”

This revelation came to the fore as Dr Musenero responded to the allegations raised against her by the Ntungamo municipality MP, Mr Yona Musinguzi over fortnight ago indicating that she misused Shs31 billion meant to support the development of a local vaccine.