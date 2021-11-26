Musenero defends Shs8 million 'special mouse'

The Minister for science and Technology, Dr Monica Musenero pictured on November 26, 2021appearingbefore the Select Committee of Parliament that is investigating allegations that she misused Shs31 billion meant to facilitate the development of a local Covid-19 vaccine.

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

What you need to know:

  • The investigations are being conducted by Parliamentary committee that was instituted by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among to probe the allegations.

The Minister for science and Technology, Dr Monica Musenero on Friday confirmed and defended the special mice that will cost Shs8 million each for purchase which will facilitate the development efforts to generate a local Covid-19 vaccine.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.