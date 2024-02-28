Human activities hamper Mpanga restoration efforts

The increased degradation of Mpanga catchment area in Rwenzori Sub-region is hampering government restoration efforts, authorities have said.

The Mpanga catchment serves as a lifeline for more than five million people from nine districts in the sub-region.

However, due to continued degradation marked by an increase in pollution and encroachment on the banks of River Mpanga, the sub-region has continued to grapple with severe dry spells, leading to reduced water volumes in the catchment’s water bodies, and wet seasons marked by flooding and property destruction.

As a result, a dire plea has been issued by both the government and conservationists, urging the public to halt all activities contributing to the degradation of the Mpanga catchment.

Dr Brian Emmanuel Guma, the team leader of Albert Water Management Zone from the Water and Environment ministry, said the impact of increased human activities in the catchment such as deforestation, wetland degradation, and river bank encroachment have led to disruption of the ecosystem.

He said the siltation of water bodies is emerging as a primary challenge in this delicate environmental balance

Dr Guma said despite the government in collaboration with various partners, implementing a series of catchment management plans to address climate change issues, the persistent escalation of human activities continues to impede their restoration efforts.

He was speaking during the start of the Environment Water Week in Fort Portal City on Monday.

In recent years, the Rwenzori, particularly the districts of Ntoroko and Kasese, have been a focal point for destructive floods, prompting concern.

Mr Albert Orijabo, the assistant commissioner in the Directorate of Water Resources Management at the Ministry of Water and Environment, acknowledged the extreme climatic changes in both the Nyamwamba and Semliki water systems. He said the implementation of different catchment plans is underway but said there is a need for more funding from both government and partners.

Fort Portal City Central Division MP Alex Ruhunda said he is ready to collaborate with the authorities in extensive tree-planting efforts.

In 2021, the Ministry of Water and Environment secured funding of Shs13b from the World Bank for interventions along the River Nyamwamba catchment in Kasese District.