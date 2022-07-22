Hunger crisis: Japan, Saudi aid Karamoja

The government has received five tonnes of dates from Saudi Arabia as relief food to the hunger-stricken Karamoja Sub-region.

Dates are sweet, chewy fruit of the date palm tree (Phoenix dactylifera). Dates have been the staple food in the Middle East for years.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja received the relief at her office in Kampala yesterday.

Ms Nabbanja appreciated the government of Saudi Arabia for its generous heart towards the people of Karamoja.

“The dates are so nutritious, they are energy-giving foods and they last longer in the stomach, I believe our people are going to enjoy them,” she said.

The Prime Minister handed the relief food to the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Mr Hilary Onek, and asked him to endeavour it reach the people in need.

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Uganda, Mr Jamal Mohammed Al-Madani, said the dates will help in the health of the people of Karamoja.

“These are good quality dates, they are fruits, which usually give a lot of energy. They provide nutrients and sugars that strengthen and nourish the body. I think this is very important for the meantime,” Mr Al-Madani said.

He added that his government is also running many other projects in Uganda that are helping the needy.

Meanwhile, the government of Japan also donated Shs4.8 billion for the nutrition interventions in Karamoja

The funds will be handed over today to the World Food Programme (WFP) at their offices in Kampala.

On Tuesday, while flagging off 790 metric tonnes of relief food to Karamoja, Mr Onek said they had received donations of about Shs99 billion from development partners such as USA and Belgium.

Mr Onek said the government budgeted for Shs135b for the food in Karamoja for three months. The food is fortified with nutrition and vitamins to help malnourished children in health centres.

“The government committed Shs135b to feed Karamoja for the next three months. With support from our partners, we shall work hard to see that we stop the death of our population because of hunger,” Mr Onek said.

Currently, Karamoja is facing food insecurity, with Kotido, Kaabong, Moroto, Napak, Karenga and Nabilatuk the worst hit.

The minister said the government has developed a long-term 10-year disaster risk management plan that will require about Shs759b to solve the disaster issues in the country.