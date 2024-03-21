Husband of two wives jailed 20 years for raping 80-year-old grandmother

Jinja High Court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to 20 years in prison for raping his 80-year-old grandmother.

Godfrey Lukiise was convicted and consequently handed the sentence after pleading guilty during a court hearing presided over by Justice Winfred Nabisinde.

At the time of committing the offence on September 14, 2022, Lukiise was 28 years old, married to two wives and a father-of-six children, while his victim was 80 years old, court heard from State Prosecutor, Lawrence Mukiibi.

The prosecution further submitted that on that fateful day, the victim [Anna Kasakya] was resting in her house at Lubani central village in Namagera town council, Jinja District, when her grandson arrived, boxed her and gagged her with a piece of cloth, before forcing her into sex.

“During the act, the victim’s daughter identified as Migamba entered the house and found her elderly mother writhing in pain as Lukiise carried on with his heinous act,” Mukiibi told court during hearing.

He added: “She (Migamba) immediately raised an alarm which drew neighbours to pursue and arrest Lukiise who was attempting to flee from the scene of crime.”

According to Mr Mukiibi, a medical examination revealed that Lukiise was of sound mind, while Kasakya was also examined and accorded treatment.

“The victim was 80 years old and vulnerable, while the accused, who is her grandson, had the duty to protect her from any form of harm, not to injure her. What he did was gruesome,” Mukiibi said in his closing remarks.

Plea bargain

Lukiise was among applicants for a plea bargain at Kirinya Prisons in Jinja city. Plea bargain is an agreement between the prosecution and the defendant, in which the latter agrees to plead guilty in exchange for sentencing considerations.