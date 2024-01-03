Man flees after raping 75-year-old grandmother over debt

An 18-year-old man has fled after allegedly raping a 75-year-old grandmother in Otuke District over a debt.

Allegations suggest the suspect committed the crime after the victim failed to settle a Shs7,000 debt on New Year’s Day.

Police say the incident happened when the victim, who had left Okolia Trading Centre, and was returning home at Alemu Village Anepkide Parish, Olilim Sub-county in Otuke District, met the suspect.

“Here, the young man asked for his Shs7,000 – being money for pork which the victim had taken on credit the previous day,” police noted.

However, when the woman said she did not have the money, the suspect slapped her on the left side of the face and she fell down, according to North Kyoga regional police spokesperson Patrick Jimmy Okema.

“Later, the suspect strangled her and forcefully had sex with her, though she raised alarm for help,” he revealed in a statement.

Eyewitness Harriet Awidi told authorities that found the suspect still lying on the victim when she reached the apparent crime scene.

“It is at this point that the suspect escaped,” she added.

“A report was registered at Otuke Central Police Station. The crime scene visited by detectives and Scene of Crime Officer while statements have also been recorded from relevant witnesses,” Okema told Monitor on Wednesday.

By press time, the victim had been issued Police Form 3A for a medical examination to be conducted at Orum Health Centre IV.