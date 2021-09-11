Husband of woman whose body was found in septic tank speaks out

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

Mr Francis Onebe, a city accountant and managing partner at audit firm Price and Kin certified public accountants, and husband of late Immaculate Mary Blessing Asio, whose body was found in the septic tank at their residence, has finally spoken out.

Sources privy to police investigations told Saturday Monitor that Mr Onebe, who is currently treated as a suspect and detained at the Special Investigations Division at Kireka, on the outskirts of Kampala, has recorded a statement and claimed that the security forces have knowledge of circumstances surrounding the death of his wife.

The source, who cited part of Mr Onebe’s statement, quoted him to have said, “My wife disappeared in January, I went to Kabalagala Police Station and reported a case of disappearance of my spouse. I did everything possible that a man can do to trace his wife and my children are asking me whether their mother is alive or dead, but I don’t know.”

“The cameras in the nearby gas station showed her crossing the road before a sharp light appears from her direction, It is at that time that she was seen last before a “drone” (van) is seen driving off and the drones are owned by security,” part of the statement reportedly said.

The source said the statement recorded by Mr Onebe says it was a surprise to him when police recovered the body of his wife from the septic tank at their family residence at Munyonyo on Dr Kaggwa Rise.

“When my wife went missing, I even went to the High Court of Uganda and I applied for court order instructing everybody to produce my wife whether dead or live, but all was in vain, but I’m now surprised that the body was found in my septic tank,” part of his statement reportedly said.

Former security guard speaks out

Sources close to the investigations also told this newspaper that Mr Emma Oriokot, the former security guard at Pentagon Security Services, and also former guard at the Onebe’s home in Munyonyo, also made statement with the police in respect to the murder case of the late Asio.

The source said part of the statement made by the security guard read: “I got tired of the job that’s why I deserted it and went a way, I left the company things behind, including a gun and uniform.”

Investigations

The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigire, on Thursday confirmed to this newspaper that police arrested Mr Onebe, a senior city accountant and auditor.

The sources said the Criminal Investigations Department of Homicide at Kibuli are leading the investigation and are being assisted by the detectives from Special Investigations Division in Kireka who are doing the tracking of communication.

The Criminal Investigations Directorate spokesperson, Mr Charles Twine, has confirmed to Daily Monitor that Mr Onebe and his former security guard Oriokot have recorded statements with police, but he declined to elaborate.

“What the suspect said in our statements constitutes evidence and that evidence can also be consumed by police, the office of Directorate of Public Prosecutions, defense lawyers and court, but it’s not for public consumption,” he said.

