I am at peace after withdrawing petition – Musumba

By Sam Caleb Opio More by this Author

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) eastern region vice president Proscovia Salaamu Musumba has said her decision to withdraw her petition against Kamuli District Woman MP Rebecca Kadaga isn’t cowardice but political civility based on the values that put Busoga at the heart above selfish egos.

Ms Musumba said she had earned more credit than scorn from her actions and was at peace as a Musoga and a Catholic.

“I am not scared that court will make me pay Shs1 billion as costs but my conscience is clear, my heart liberated and cleansed of the venom that I chose peace over acrimony and getting more credit over withdrawing the petition,” Ms Musumba said.

She made the remarks during the party reorganisation meeting at Bugabula Guest House in Kamuli District at the weekend.

Ms Musumba, who polled 26,851 against Ms Kadaga’s 92,388 during the January 14 Parliamentary elections for Kamuli District Woman seat, ran to Jinja High Court challenging her opponent’s victory on grounds that she had committed numerous electoral offences including bribery of voters. However, she withdrew the petition in August.

“I withdrew the petition because I am the owner of the case and in the understanding and interest of unity and harmony in the region and an example of good leadership,” Musumba said.

Speaking to the media at the side-lines of the meeting, Ms Musumba said her withdraw of the petition was an extension of an olive branch to her sister Kadaga to go back to when the Busoga Girls (Kadaga, Kazibwe, Lumumba and herself) drove the region’s development vehicle.

She, however, said due to the vacuum created by the demise of Bishop Bamwoze, political hawkers, schemers and sycophants don’t want to see unity as it will kill their schemes

Musumba urged the party leaders to offer alternative governance at lower levels and take active part in the Parish Development Model.

“We are rebuilding our party support bases to offer alternative governance, play the big brother role and push for better service delivery to communities. The FDC teams play leading oversight roles and be active part of the Parish Model teams,” she said.

FDC vice chairperson for Eastern region Proscovia Salaamu Musumba (right) addresses Kamuli District FDC members at Bugabula Guest House in Kamuli at the weekend. PHOTO/ SAM CALEB OPIO

Mr Gonza Mulira, the FDC Kamuli District electoral commission chairperson, said it is good for the Busoga leaders to promote unity in line with the Busoga Kingdom motto “Busoga okwisana namaanhi” meaning Busoga unity is strength.

“We need civility amidst adversity, respect for everybody, have a code of conduct even in anger not operating on rumours,” Mr Mulira said.