I'll build my legacy on strong foundation laid by Mpuuga - Ssenyonyi

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the new Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, LoP, has expressed optimism that he will build his leadership charisma based on the strong foundation laid by his immediate predecessor, Mr Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba.

The Nakawa Division West MP was appointed by his party, the National Unity Platform – NUP in December 2023 and made the remarks after Mr Mpuuga officially handed over the LOP’s office on Wednesday at Parliament.

The handover brought Mpuuga’s 30-month’ tenure since May 2021 to an end.

Mr Ssenyonyi described the handover as a peaceful change of guard by the Opposition which Ugandans rarely experience, adding that a peaceful transition of power is very possible and should be emulated by all Ugandans in positions of authority.

"Ugandans rarely see a peaceful change of guard. Normally there is pulling of ropes here and there. There are places where it has not happened at all. It should be a good thing that we are sending a signal that this leadership can change and stability continues to prevail. I will hope that some people will pick a leaf," he said.

Mr Ssenyonyi becomes the 10th LoP since 1962 when Uganda attained Independence from the British colonialists.

He explained that his leadership will ride on the strong foundation laid by Mr Mpuuga to push for the desired socio-economic changes in the country and give new hope for better service delivery for all Ugandans.

Speaking at the same event, Mr Mpuuga lauded the peaceful transfer of power and asked Mr Ssenyonyi to use his zeal to take on the new mantle to continue to advocate for a better and united Uganda based on the foundation his leadership has already laid.

"I have a sense that people did expect drama here. We are not dramatic, we are serious about what we do. We are going to continue with it very seriously. I am very happy that with my team, we have been able to lay the foundation. The honorable Joel Ssenyonyi is not beginning from nowhere. I would like to ask of you to take on this mantle with the zeal and the capabilities i am sure you bear. It is not impossible," Mr Mpuuga told Mr Ssenyonyi during the office handover on January 10.

Mr Mpuuga, who is the Member of Parliament for Nyendo-Mukungwe Division in Masaka City, has now been appointed Commissioner of Parliament replacing the embattled Mityana Municipality lawmaker, Francis Zaake who has been appointed the Deputy Opposition Chief Whip, and Shadow Minister for Presidency.

Both Mpuuga and Ssenyonyi emphasized that there is growing hope in the opposition by Ugandans who hold those in opposition leadership in high esteem as evidenced by the attention and positive criticism of their work to deliver change.

Section 6(b) of the Administration of Parliament Act stipulates that a Leader of Opposition in Parliament shall be elected by a party in the Opposition party having the greatest numerical strength in Parliament.

While chairing a plenary sitting of Parliament on January 9, Speaker Anita Among congratulated Mr Sssenyoni, the former Chairperson of Commissions, Statutory Authority and State Enterprises - COSASE upon ascending to this position and wished him a productive tenure of office.