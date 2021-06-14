I’ll not spare any energy in serving Uganda, says VP Alupo

By Job Bwire More by this Author

Parliament has approved the appointment of Katakwi District Woman MP Jessica Alupo as the Vice President of Uganda.

President Museveni last week appointed Ms Alupo replacing Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi who has been his deputy for the last 10 years.

“I thank the president for entrusting me with this honour of the second highest office in the land. I will not spare any energy in serving this country on this appointment,” Ms Alupo told MPs during a Monday House sitting chaired by Deputy Speaker Anita Among.

Ms Alupo further said the time for politicking was over and that she was counting on all Ugandans to support her as she embarks “on this very important assignment.”

“I promise that I will work with all the people regardless of their political shades, background or views. I also pledge to work with all sides of this August House, to ensure that the NRM manifesto is implemented to the dot as well as all other government programmes,” she added.

The motion to approve Ms Aluo, a retired army officer at the rank of Major and a former Minister of Education, was moved by Ruhinda North MP, Thomas Tayebwa, who was appointed government chief whip.

Out of the 290 legislators who attended today’s sitting, only Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana voted against the motion for Ms Alupo's appointment.

Parliament also approved Kakumiro woman MP, Ms Robinah Nabbanja as the new Prime Minister following her appointment last week.