I’ll use deputy Speaker's office to serve Ugandans' interests - Tayebwa

Ruhinda North MP, Thomas Tayebwa of the ruling NRM has been elected deputy Speaker of the 11th Parliament with 379 votes. He beat Opposition's Moses Okot p'Bitek who got 82 votes.
“I thank you for overwhelmingly voting me to serve as deputy Speaker of Parliament.
I thank the president for appointing me as a senior member of cabinet which helped to enhance my skills to take up this position. I’m more ready to serve you than before when I first wanted to contest for this position. I want to congratulate the Speaker Anita Among upon her victory. I pledge my utmost cooperation as your deputy. We shall Parliament with integrity, commitment. I also thank the colleagues who chose me to contest on the party ticket. I thank my colleagues who stood down for me. I don’t take that for granted. I personally would not have loved to serve in this position under such circumstances but the Rt Honorable Oulanyah would have challenged me to rise to the occasion. The environment that NRM and President Museveni have created has enabled a person like Tayebwa from a humble background to be able to become a deputy Speaker of Parliament,” Mr Tayebwa said before pledging to reach out to Opposition members.
Mr Tayebwa said he would use his office as Deputy Speaker to serve the interests of all Ugandans.
“To the opposition, we’re the leaders that God has chosen at this time to lead our people. I want to congratulate Hon. Moses p’Bitek (the opposition contender for deputy speakership). I will be reaching out to you to look at the ideas you have so that I incorporate in our plan for the people of Uganda. Our interest should never undermine the interests of people of Uganda,” he added before pledging to be fair, neutral and balanced while executing his duties as deputy Speaker.