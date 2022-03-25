I’ll use deputy Speaker's office to serve Ugandans' interests - Tayebwa

“I thank you for overwhelmingly voting me to serve as deputy Speaker of Parliament.

I thank the president for appointing me as a senior member of cabinet which helped to enhance my skills to take up this position. I’m more ready to serve you than before when I first wanted to contest for this position. I want to congratulate the Speaker Anita Among upon her victory. I pledge my utmost cooperation as your deputy. We shall Parliament with integrity, commitment. I also thank the colleagues who chose me to contest on the party ticket. I thank my colleagues who stood down for me. I don’t take that for granted. I personally would not have loved to serve in this position under such circumstances but the Rt Honorable Oulanyah would have challenged me to rise to the occasion. The environment that NRM and President Museveni have created has enabled a person like Tayebwa from a humble background to be able to become a deputy Speaker of Parliament,” Mr Tayebwa said before pledging to reach out to Opposition members.