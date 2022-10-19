I’m an adult, no one will ban me from anything- Muhoozi

Barely two days after President Museveni said his outspoken son would stay off Twitter when it comes to affairs of state, after a social media tirade that included a threat to invade neighbouring Kenya, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba rebutted saying he will not be banned from anything.

“I hear some journalist from Kenya asked my father to ban me from Twitter? Is that some kind of joke?? I am an adult and NO ONE will ban me from anything!,” Gen Muhoozi tweeted Tuesday night and followed up-- three hours later-- with another tweet touting former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Dr Kizza Besigye against the National Unity Platform (NUP) principal Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

“Personally, I like @kizzabesigye1. He is an elder and we can learn a few things from him. But Kabobi? Hapana!” he wteeted.

Muhoozi, 48, has often caused controversy with his comments on Twitter but his particularly undiplomatic outburst earlier this month caused Museveni to step in.

"He will leave Twitter. We have this discussion. Twitter is not a problem. The problem is what you are tweeting about," the veteran leader said in an interview with a local Ugandan television station.

But Kainerugaba, he said, would still be able to take to social media as long as he restricts himself to comments about sport, for example.

"Talking about other countries and partisan politics of Uganda is something he should not do and he will not do it," Museveni added.

The president had apologised to Kenya in early October after Kainerugaba, among other remarks, suggested taking his troops to capture Nairobi.

He also chided Kenya's former leader Uhuru Kenyatta for not attempting an unconstitutional third bid at the presidency in the August poll, in what was seen as a slight against the newly elected President William Ruto.