I'm preparing Uganda for peaceful transfer of power - Mao

The Democratic Party president general and Minister of Constitutional Affairs, Mr Norbert Mao, has asked youth to prepare for a peaceful transition of power in 2031.

Mr Mao, who was speaking at the belated Youth Day celebrations at Bubangizi Secondary School playground at Mitooma on Saturday, where vice president Jessica Alupo was the chief guest, said the President gave him the assignment of ensuring a peaceful transition.

“I am the mechanic of the Constitution. The future of Uganda is bright, keep yourselves healthy. Uganda will be built on the dreams of young people and I am here to challenge you to dream big,” he said.

He added: “It is not about where you are coming from, it is about where you’re going”.

Mr Mao also tasked the youth to get involved in the leadership of the country.

Minister of Internal Affairs Kahinda Otafiire asked the youth to stop selfish fights.

He said: “Stop fighting for me and I. Fight for us, fight for the country, the country is greater than you... Please fight to build on what we have done, do not fight to destroy what has been achieved”

Mao goes on attack as DP disowns him

He added: “Do not squander your lives fighting for non-issues. Fight for values and what concerns you. Learn to emulate the good examples of your leaders. Learn to accept right, learn to reject wrong. Learn to accept positive philosophy and reject negative philosophy. Learn not to fight for ethnicity, and religion.”