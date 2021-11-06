I never fed anybody on slippers - former Kampala governor Nasur

By  U R N

New Agency

Uganda Radio Network

What you need to know:

  • Abdul Magid Alule, Fadhul’s son and the family official spokesperson says their father championed the operation of sharing and ensuring the smooth running of properties and businesses that had mostly belonged to Indians, among Ugandans after they had been expelled from the country.

The governor of Central Province (Kampala) and administrative official in the 1970s, Lt Col Abdul Abdallah Nasur, says soldiers who worked under President Idi Amin have been blackmailed and their names tainted with mud.
Nasur gave the example of accusations leveled against him that he forced people who roamed the capital city in slippers to eat the rubber sandals. Nasur says competent international bodies who did their independent investigations found the claims baseless.
He was one of the many aged veterans who spoke at the funeral of their fallen comrade, Brig Gen Ali Fadhul, a close confidant of President Idi Amin. Fadhul passed on this week aged 81 after succumbing to diabetes and kidney failure and was laid to rest on Thursday evening in a Muslim ceremony at his home at  Bulumagi village in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District.
Several senior military officers of the 1970s said they need "to set the record straight" because they have been maligned for too long and a lot of lies repeatedly said about them. 
Since the announcement of his death on Wednesday morning, people started flocking Fadhul's home to pay their last respects. The fallen soldier who was forced into the King's African Rifles (KAR) in 1953 at the age of 13, later served his country in various capacities not limited to; Commandant Simba Battalion at Mbarara, Magamaga Barracks, governor Northern Province and minister for Provincial Administration in 1974 before it was changed to ministry of Local Government.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.