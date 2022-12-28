I stay away from alcohol, other pleasures- Bushenyi’s 103-year-old man 

Born on 15 April 1919 in Kakoma cell, Rutooma Parish in Bushenyi District, Mr Nathernali Kishongora is the eldest and still surviving member of four half-brothers.

"It's a miracle that I live to celebrate this because the day I was born is the same day my mother died. I never suckled my mother's breasts but I’ve outlived all my brothers and even my father, who died at a younger age," said Mr Kishongora who is one of the oldest people in Bushenyi District in western Uganda.

“I attribute my long life to good personal eating habits and my God. I only eat potatoes, cassava and Kaalo (millet bread). I also drink a lot of milk. It's God's grace that I am still alive. I got saved after losing my first wife who died in 1991," he said during his birthday fete organized by his family.

Mr Kishongora says he spent only a year in Buganda sub region working as a casual laborer in 1934 when he was only 15 years but left after he failed to manage the situation.

"After one year I returned with only 150 cents and gave some to my father. I decided to keep around to work as a builder in our village and even in other areas. It's through this that I earned some money that I used to marry Doreka Bayomba in 1942," he said.

Many of his age mates failed to make it in life but because he was “self-made and disciplined, I had to stay away from worldly pleasures like alcohol and many others and I’m glad I did".

His eldest son, Mr Ephraim Mwesigwa, 71, said his father has never contracted non communicable diseases such as diabetes and high or low blood pressure which come with bad eating and living habits because they at all times make sure he’s happy and feel contented with life.

"It gives us joy as children that we are celebrating 103 years of our father when he is still alive and know that we love him more than remembering him when he has gone, “said Mr Mwesigwa.

Mr Allan Muhereza, commissioner Human Resource Management in the Ministry of Public Service and one of the grandchildren, said it's now their responsibility to look after their grandfather because he worked hard to ensure that their parents had a future.

"As grandchildren, he is our hero because he loved education so much because he made our parents attend some of the best schools in the country, such as Ntare School, Mbrarara High School, Bweranyangi Girls' S.S and St.Henry's College Kitovu but nowadays our generation is struggling to pay school fees in these other schools," Mr Muhereza said.