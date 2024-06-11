I will guard my seat jealously, says Among

Parliament Speaker Anita Among has vowed to “jealousy guard her seat,” indicating that it was a hard “earned position she relentlessly worked for.”

Speaking at the official launch of the Parliamentary Forum to end Child Marriages and Teenage Pregnancies on which she serves as the patron, Among urged her counterparts to aim at retaining their positions through ways that among inspire the young generation.

She indicated that the journey to her success is hinged on her determination for growth and a better livelihood, which enabled her escape attempts by her parents to force her into a childhood marriage.

“I will keep this seat jealously because I worked for it. I refused to become a teenage mother. So, I’m going to be in this seat. You better guard your seats,” she told an audience comprising children who she rallied to desist early marriages.

“Better say I am going to be the speaker or MP and get it other than this business of saying I want to have a kid. No! Those kids are a problem, [so] you will get them later,” Among advised.

Her vow comes at a time when the United States and United Kingdom have imposed sanctions on her, alongside two former Ministers Agnes Nandutu [Bududa Woman MP] and Dr Gorreti Kitutu [Manafwa Woman MP] plus Finance junior Minister Amos Lugolobi for alleged misappropriation of public resources.

Last week, President Museveni praised Among for “steering the 11th parliament and building a “constructive relationship with the Executive.”

Among has used several recent addresses to scoff at The West for targeting her with sanctions which she believes are motivated by her speaker role as Uganda adopted a tough Anti-gay law.