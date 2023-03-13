I will serve people until I die - Otafiire

The minister of Internal Affairs, Gen Kahinda Otafiire, has said he will serve the people until the day he dies.

Speaking at the funeral service of Court of Appeal judge Kenneth Kakuru at All Saints Church Nakasero last Friday, Gen Otafiire said the Luweero war heroes “appointed themselves” to serve mankind and would only retire when they stop serving the people.

“I will retire last post. Last post means when I follow [Justice] Kakuru,” Gen Otafiire said, adding, “I don’t want to be mistaken, but my calling is to serve the people. I went to the bush not aware that I will retire. I could have retired there. [But] I am here. When my biological past catches up with me and I go from active service, I will go into volunteer reserve and I stay serving mankind.”

Justice Kakuru died last Tuesday at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, due to cancer-related complications. He was 65.