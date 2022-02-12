ICC to hear Dominic Ongwen's appeal

The International Criminal Court will next week hear an appeal by Ugandan former Lord's Resistance Army commander Dominic Ongwen against his conviction for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

  • Ongwen, a former child soldier in the notorious rebel group led by the fugitive Joseph Kony in the early 2000s, was sentenced by the ICC in May last year to 25 years in jail for murder, rape and sexual enslavement

