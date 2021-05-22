ICT prerequisite as new education policy rolled out

By Paul Adude More by this Author

Acting Nkumba University Vice Chancellor Mr Jude Lubega has said there is need for teachers to adopt Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills in order to integrate their teaching skills for the modern learner as government rolls out the new teacher’s policy.

“The Ministry of Education and sports rolled out the teacher’s education policy aimed at streamlining education training within the country. We need to keep in mind that education across the entire world has changed and it will never be the same again,’’ he said.

According to Mr Lubega, ‘‘Covid-19has led to a paradigm shift that requires all academic institutions and teachers to reinvent and retool in order to deliver using advanced knowledge.”

He made the remarks while at the University on May 21, during a teachers training seminar aimed at retooling teachers with ICT skills.

“We have seen schools supporting their students who are at home through Zoom, Big Blue Button among other tools all purposed to enhance continuity of learning. Teachers who will fail to reinvent their skills will cease to exist,” he warned.

Makindye SS Deputy Head teacher Ms Sarah Lubega said the new government policy that will see all teachers earn the same salary with a minimum requirement of a bachelor’s degree will help teachers get fully equipped with knowledge that they can pass on to students.

“The challenge comes with poverty issues, not all teachers can afford paying tuition for the degree. Government needs to come up and support teachers since they need a lot of resources to go back to school,” she said.

Echo Hill School Wakiso head teacher Mr John Robert Omoit said although the policy may work, there is a challenge of financial indifference between rural and urban teachers.

“Government needs to roll out a program to help teachers who can’t afford to upgrade. The world is moving at such a pace that the qualifications we have today may not be relevant for tomorrow’s job market,’’ he said.

