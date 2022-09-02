IDs: Govt sets deadline for registration of learners

The Ministry of Education and Sports has set September 19 as the deadline for the registration of all learners for the issuance of National Identification Numbers (NINs).

In her August 31 letter, the Education Permanent Secretary, Ms Ketty Lamaro, instructed all heads of learning institutions (from pre-primary to university) to capture the required data for all learners on the web address: https://www.emis.go.ug.

“The purpose is to request you to urgently capture and upload all learners’ data in the EMIS portal… The deadline for upload of this information is September 19 and [this is to] inform you that the data uploaded will be shared with National Identification and Registration Authority (Nira) for the purposes of learner verification and processing of learners’ NINs only,” Ms Lamaro’s letter reads in part.

It adds: “This data shall serve as the baseline information for learner verification and issuance of NINs by Nira).”

Under the new lower secondary curriculum, head teachers will use unique NINs to transmit school-based assessment scores to Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb).

The ministry in June announced compulsory countrywide registration of all Senior One and Two learners in both public and private schools for issuance of NINs.

The ministry has also assured stakeholders of the safety of the data. “I wish to reiterate that all information relating to the learners and their respective parents/ guardians uploaded will be kept confidential in line with the existing Data Privacy and Protection Act, 2019,” the letter states.