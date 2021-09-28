IGG orders arrest of Kaliro commercial officer over forged academic papers

By ABUBAKER KIRUNDA More by this Author

The Inspector General of Government [IGG] has directed police in Kaliro to arrest the District commercial officer, Mr Christopher Muwanika, for allegedly forging a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Makerere University to secure the job in 2016.

The findings, that stem from investigations carried out by IGG released in June, indicate that the Makerere University Academic Registrar disowned the transcript presented by Mr Muwanika to obtain the aforementioned job.

In April this year, Mr Muwanika confirmed to the IGG that he had indeed forged his transcript and used it to be appointed by the Public Service as an employee of Kaliro District.

Consequently, the former Deputy IGG Ms Mariam Wangadya, in a letter addressed to the Kaliro chief administrative officer [CAO], recommended his arrest and prosecution.

“By the copy of this letter, the officer in-charge of crime intelligence investigations department [CIID] Kaliro should take up this case with a view of arresting Mr Muwanika and prosecute him for uttering false documents,’’ the letter dated June 24 reads in part.

The letter, also copied to the Kaliro resident district commissioner [RDC], and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, orders for the deletion of Mr Muwanika from Kaliro District payroll.

The same letter also asks the CAO to forward Mr Muwanika to the Service Commission for dismissal.