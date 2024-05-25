IGG orders recovery of Shs11b lost to VAT scam

Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya (L) and Uganda Revenue Authority Commissioner General John Musinguzi Rujoki (R).  PHOTOS/FILE

By  FREDERIC MUSISI

What you need to know:

  • A petitioner claims money had been doled out to firms in a dubious tax scheme.
  • The ombudsman directed URA to recover Shs3.7b from one Vianney Ndahiro within 12 months, which “was paid to him as VAT refunds based on non-existent exports”.