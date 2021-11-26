Prime

IGG probes 200 govt officials over graft

amos

By  Amos Ngwomoya

What you need to know:

Ms Kamya says the new regime at the Inspectorate intends to adopt more of a prevention-than-cure strategy.

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has commenced investigations into the wealth and lifestyle of at least 200 public officials.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.